Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 8:21 pm

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Take a Painting Class Together!

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian Take a Painting Class Together!

Kim Kardashian steps out in a tank top and khaki pants while visiting the Paint & Sip Studio on Monday afternoon (July 23) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old reality star was joined by her sisters Kourtney and Khloe for the fun painting class, where they got to sip wine!

The sisters brought the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras along with them, so expect to see a segment on the show.

Over the weekend, Kim took her husband Kanye West to the hospital as he was feeling ill with symptoms of the flu.

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 01
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 02
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 03
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 04
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 05
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 06
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 07
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 08
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 09
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 10
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 11
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 12
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 13
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 14
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 15
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 16
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 17
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 18
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 19
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 20
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 21
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 22
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 23
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 24
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 25
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 26
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 27
kim kardashian kourtney kardashian khloe kardashian drink paint 28

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr