Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 2:23 pm

Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala 2018!

Kristin Chenoweth belts her heart out as she hits the stage at Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala 2018 held at HALL St. Helena on Sunday (July 22) in St Helena, Calif.

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress performed her last song, “I Was Here,” with ten vocal arts students selected from five Napa County public high school choral groups who auditioned to sing with her on stage to close the program.

Proceeds from the evening provide free and affordable access to world-class performances. Funds raised also support public school arts education programs in Napa County, scholarships for emerging musicians, and the festival’s tuition-free Blackburn Music Academy.

Catch Kristin on NBC’s Trial & Error every Thursday at 9/8c!
Photos: Bob McClenahan
Posted to: Kristin Chenoweth

