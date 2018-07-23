Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 5:23 pm

Kylie Jenner Wears Skintight Camo Dress in Paris

Kylie Jenner Wears Skintight Camo Dress in Paris

Kylie Jenner leaves her hotel wearing a form-fitting gray camo dress while heading to Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 21) in Paris, France.

The 20-year-old reality star and makeup mogul was joined by her boyfriend Travis Scott, who performed at the festival that day.

Kylie attended all of Travis’ concerts. She was excited about joining him,” a source told People about the couple’s trip. “They got to enjoy Paris together as well. They are doing really well and seem happy.”

The source added that “she left Stormi at home with a nanny and Kris” as “the trip was too short and too far way for her to come.”
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

