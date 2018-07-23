Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 4:09 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio hits the beach for a game of volleyball with friends on Sunday (July 22) in Malibu, Calif.

The 43-year-old actor was joined by Scott Eastwood, who put his muscular physique on display while going shirtless.

Leo was also seen taking a dip in the ocean and going shirtless for a brief moment while changing out of his wet t-shirt.

Leo was spotted playing volleyball on the beach one week earlier with another hot young actor – Ansel Elgort.

10+ pictures inside of Leonardo DiCaprio and Scott Eastwood playing volleyball…

Photos: Backgrid
