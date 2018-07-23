Letitia Wright Recalls a Time Where She Was 'Depressed & Full of Anxiety'

Letitia Wright is on the cover of W magazine’s new TV portfolio issue!

Here’s what the 24-year-old Black Panther star had to share with the mag…

On her early career: “I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody. When you’re looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you. I was okay when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn’t acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad.”

On almost quitting acting: “When I first became a Christian, I said, ‘I’m never acting again. I’m done.’ [Six months later, she said,] God was speaking to me and said, ‘This is your talent, it’s what you’re meant to do.’”

On Black Panther: “I knew Black Panther was going to be impactful, but I didn’t anticipate it would take off in such a maaajor way.”

