Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 9:27 am

Letitia Wright Recalls a Time Where She Was 'Depressed & Full of Anxiety'

Letitia Wright Recalls a Time Where She Was 'Depressed & Full of Anxiety'

Letitia Wright is on the cover of W magazine’s new TV portfolio issue!

Here’s what the 24-year-old Black Panther star had to share with the mag…

On her early career: “I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody. When you’re looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you. I was okay when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn’t acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad.”

On almost quitting acting: “When I first became a Christian, I said, ‘I’m never acting again. I’m done.’ [Six months later, she said,] God was speaking to me and said, ‘This is your talent, it’s what you’re meant to do.’”

On Black Panther: “I knew Black Panther was going to be impactful, but I didn’t anticipate it would take off in such a maaajor way.”

For more from Letitia, visit Wmagazine.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
letitia wright w magazine 01

Credit: Alasdair McLellan
Posted to: Letitia Wright, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr