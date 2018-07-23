Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 12:59 pm

Mac Miller Breaks His Silence on Ariana Grande's Engagement to Pete Davidson

Mac Miller Breaks His Silence on Ariana Grande's Engagement to Pete Davidson

Mac Miller is finally speaking out about his ex girlfriend Ariana Grande‘s engagement to SNL‘s Pete Davidson.

“Life is stressful, so of course there were stressful times. It’s not that unique,” the 26-year-old entertainer told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe in a new interview. “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it’s that simple.”

“It’s all positive energy,” he continued. “I am happy for her and [the fact that she’s] moving forward with her life, just as I’m sure she is with me.”

News of Ariana and Mac‘s split came in May. She broke her silence on the split a short time later.

News of Ariana and Pete‘s engagement came in June.
