Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 1:21 pm

Maluma Hits The Stage at Univision's Premios Juventud 2018!

Maluma Hits The Stage at Univision's Premios Juventud 2018!

Maluma is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet at Univision’s 2018 Premios Juventud held at the Watsco Center on Sunday (July 22) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The 24-year-old singer hit the stage at the event to perform his hit collaboration with Wolfine, “Bella Remix.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maluma

This year, the event was a four-hour showcase and musical celebration in honor of PJ’s 15th anniversary and dedicated to Generation Z.

Other performers announced included Becky G, Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto, Ozuna, Carlos Rivera and CNCO.
Just Jared on Facebook
maluma hits the stage at univisions premios juventud 2018 01
maluma hits the stage at univisions premios juventud 2018 02
maluma hits the stage at univisions premios juventud 2018 03
maluma hits the stage at univisions premios juventud 2018 04
maluma hits the stage at univisions premios juventud 2018 05

Credit: John Parra; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Maluma

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr