Maluma Hits The Stage at Univision's Premios Juventud 2018!

Maluma is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet at Univision’s 2018 Premios Juventud held at the Watsco Center on Sunday (July 22) in Coral Gables, Fla.

The 24-year-old singer hit the stage at the event to perform his hit collaboration with Wolfine, “Bella Remix.”

This year, the event was a four-hour showcase and musical celebration in honor of PJ’s 15th anniversary and dedicated to Generation Z.

Other performers announced included Becky G, Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto, Ozuna, Carlos Rivera and CNCO.