Martha Hunt & Josephine Skriver Celebrate Victoria's Secret Hong Kong Flagship Store Launch!

Martha Hunt and Josephine Skriver are all smiles as they pose for photographs at the launch of Victoria’s Secret Hong Kong Flagship Store held in Jardine’s Bazaar, Causeway Bay on Monday (July 23) in Hong Kong.

“Above the clouds today w/ @victoriassecrethk 😍😱 #VSlovesHK 💗💗💗,” Josephine, 25, captioned with her Instagram post.

The new flagship store in Causeway Bay opened on Tuesday, July 17 with an assortment of the brand’s lingerie collections including Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Dream Angels, Bombshell and Cotton lingerie as well as Victoria Sport.

The store also offers the brand’s signature scents, body care collections and Victoria’s Secret PINK collection of bras, panties, and loungewear.