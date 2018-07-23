Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 6:33 pm

Mila Kunis Takes Blame for Breakup with Macaulay Culkin

Mila Kunis Takes Blame for Breakup with Macaulay Culkin

Mila Kunis is opening up about her split from longtime former boyfriend Macaulay Culkin.

The 34-year-old The Spy Who Dumped Me actress started dating Macaulay back in 2002 and they were together for eight years.

“I had a horrible, horrible breakup,” Mila said on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“I f–ked up. I was an a–hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d-ck,’ and accept it and I own it,” Mila continued. “And it’s f–ked up what I did. It’s f–ked up what I did, and it’s f–ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Mila has forgiven herself for her role in the breakup.

“You know, it’s been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by,” she said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like … everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis takes blame for breakup with macaulay culkin 01
mila kunis takes blame for breakup with macaulay culkin 02
mila kunis takes blame for breakup with macaulay culkin 03
mila kunis takes blame for breakup with macaulay culkin 04
mila kunis takes blame for breakup with macaulay culkin 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Macaulay Culkin, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr