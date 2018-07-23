Mila Kunis Takes Blame for Breakup with Macaulay Culkin

Mila Kunis is opening up about her split from longtime former boyfriend Macaulay Culkin.

The 34-year-old The Spy Who Dumped Me actress started dating Macaulay back in 2002 and they were together for eight years.

“I had a horrible, horrible breakup,” Mila said on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“I f–ked up. I was an a–hole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d-ck,’ and accept it and I own it,” Mila continued. “And it’s f–ked up what I did. It’s f–ked up what I did, and it’s f–ked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, I just need to figure myself out. I genuinely need to know why I did what I did and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Mila has forgiven herself for her role in the breakup.

“You know, it’s been so long, like I feel like enough time has gone by,” she said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like … everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”