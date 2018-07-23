NBA's Blake Griffin & Francesca Aiello Playfully Wrestle on the Beach!

Blake Griffin and his girlfriend Francesca Aiello had some fun in the sun this weekend!

The 29-year-old Detroit Pistons NBA star and his flame were seen wrestling in the sand before heading over to the water for a dip on Sunday (July 22) in Malibu, Calif.

If you don’t know, Blake previously played for the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the NBA season.

Check out the new photos of Blake Griffin and his girlfriend on the beach…