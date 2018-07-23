Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Calls Sam Heughan a 'Granny Driver' in Fun Social Media Exchange!

If you follow Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on social media, you’ll know that they love to (playfully) mess with each other!

Well, they just had another one of their classic fun exchanges on Twitter, and we’re here for it.

It all started when Sam tweeted, “The ONLY way to see California!! And the ONLY car a Spy should drive?! Thank you @Audi So lucky to get to play in this amazing car, handles like a dream and the purest SOUND!!!!”

Caitriona then responded, “Did it survive ???? Not sure it’s used to being driven at 30 miles an hour #grannydriver.”

Well, Sam then responded, “When did you pass your test…?” and Caitriona replied, “Which one…??”