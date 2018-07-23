Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 8:40 am

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Calls Sam Heughan a 'Granny Driver' in Fun Social Media Exchange!

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Calls Sam Heughan a 'Granny Driver' in Fun Social Media Exchange!

If you follow Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on social media, you’ll know that they love to (playfully) mess with each other!

Well, they just had another one of their classic fun exchanges on Twitter, and we’re here for it.

It all started when Sam tweeted, “The ONLY way to see California!! And the ONLY car a Spy should drive?! Thank you @Audi So lucky to get to play in this amazing car, handles like a dream and the purest SOUND!!!!”

Caitriona then responded, “Did it survive ???? Not sure it’s used to being driven at 30 miles an hour #grannydriver.”

Well, Sam then responded, “When did you pass your test…?” and Caitriona replied, “Which one…??”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr