Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 12:28 pm

Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments

Ariana Grande posted a photo of her with her late grandfather on the four-year anniversary of his death on Sunday (July 22), and her fiance Pete Davidson ended up having to defend himself in the comments of the Instagram post.

It started when Ariana wrote the caption, “Miss n love you forever my best friend.”

Pete then commented, “omg what a cutie,” referring to her grandfather.

The comment was apparently misconstrued by some of her followers as him calling Ariana cute, and Pete defended himself against some of the comments.

One comment read, “wrong timing wtf,” and another said, “unnecessary af.”

Pete responded in the comments, “Are you guys all insane? I was talking about how cute her grandpa is. What’s wrong with that? You guys will really look for anything to attack people. It’s sad.”
