Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos, Assures Everyone There's 'Nothing Wrong'

Pete Davidson has released a statement on his Instagram Story, just hours after he deleted every single photo from his account.

The 24-year-old comedian posted an explanation as to why he deleted the pictures, and addressed the speculation that maybe something happened between him and Ariana Grande.

“no there’s nothing wrong. no nothing happened. no there’s nothing cryptic about anyhting. i just don’t wanna be on instagram anymore. or on any social media platform. the internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good,” Pete explained.

Pete continued, “why should I spend any time of negative energy when my real life is f*cking lit. the fact that I even have to say this proves my point. i love you all and i’m sure i’ll be back at some point.”

Over the weekend, Pete took to Ariana‘s Instagram comments to defend himself against some of her followers who called him out.

Read Pete’s statement…