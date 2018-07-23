Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 5:49 pm

Pregnant Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Day With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Pregnant Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Day With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma kicked off their day running some errands!

The 30-year-old pregnant actress and the 31-year-old music producer were spotted while out and about on Monday morning (July 23) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

Hilary kept her baby bump covered up in a flowy grey tee while stopping to get a coffee.

The day before, Hilary and Matthew coupled up for a trip to the farmer’s market.

Hilary recently shared the exciting moment she found out that she and Matthew were expecting a baby girl together. Watch it now!
