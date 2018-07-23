Pregnant Hilary Duff Kicks Off Her Day With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma kicked off their day running some errands!

The 30-year-old pregnant actress and the 31-year-old music producer were spotted while out and about on Monday morning (July 23) in Los Angeles.

Hilary kept her baby bump covered up in a flowy grey tee while stopping to get a coffee.

The day before, Hilary and Matthew coupled up for a trip to the farmer’s market.

Hilary recently shared the exciting moment she found out that she and Matthew were expecting a baby girl together. Watch it now!