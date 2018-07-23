Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 2:07 pm

Prince Harry Steps Out Solo for AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Prince Harry Steps Out Solo for AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Prince Harry is following in this footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana by supporting the fight against HIV and AIDS!

The 33-year-old royal kicked off his two-day visit to Amsterdam by attending the International AIDS Conference on Monday (July 23). Harry sat down with young advocates to discuss issues faced by teenagers who have the disease, where he spoke about the benefits of getting young people involved in policy changes and spreading information.

“We have to put the power into the hands of the younger generation, because that’s where the solutions are going to come from. That’s where the passion and engagement is coming from as well,” Harry explained in a Facebook Live video. “There is a generational gap — there’s a generational gap in pretty much every problem we have at the moment — but the younger generation not only have the solutions but have the capability to be able to solve these problems in a much shorter period.”
Credit: Dutch Press Photo, Gareth Fuller / PA Images
