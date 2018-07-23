Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt &amp; Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 11:57 am

R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations In 19-Mintue Song: 'I Admit' - Stream & Lyrics!

R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations In 19-Mintue Song: 'I Admit' - Stream & Lyrics!

R. Kelly responds to the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him in a revealing 19-minute song called “I Admit,” and you can stream it right here.

The 49-year-old entertainer details his sex addition, sexual abuse, losing his money, liking young girls, the double standard between him and Hugh Hefner, and even addresses the recent accusations that he’s brainwashed and held women against their will.

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd sh–/ They’re brainwashed, really?/ Kidnapped, really?/ Can’t eat, really?/ Real talk, that sh– sound silly,” R. Kelly sings at some point.

“I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that sh– is crazy,” he continues – Stream the full song below!

Click inside to read the full lyrics to R. Kelly’s brand new song “I Admit”…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Jason Merritt; Photos: Getty
Posted to: R. Kelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr