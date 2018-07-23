R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations In 19-Mintue Song: 'I Admit' - Stream & Lyrics!

R. Kelly responds to the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him in a revealing 19-minute song called “I Admit,” and you can stream it right here.

The 49-year-old entertainer details his sex addition, sexual abuse, losing his money, liking young girls, the double standard between him and Hugh Hefner, and even addresses the recent accusations that he’s brainwashed and held women against their will.

“Said I’m abusing these women, what the f— that’s some absurd sh–/ They’re brainwashed, really?/ Kidnapped, really?/ Can’t eat, really?/ Real talk, that sh– sound silly,” R. Kelly sings at some point.

“I admit I f— with all the ladies, that’s both older and young ladies/ But tell me how they call it pedophile, because that sh– is crazy,” he continues – Stream the full song below!

Click inside to read the full lyrics to R. Kelly’s brand new song “I Admit”…