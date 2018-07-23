Top Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Hits the Beach with Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana React to James Gunn's Firing from 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 3:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Spends Casual Day in Venice with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon Spends Casual Day in Venice with Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon steps out for lunch with her husband Jim Toth on Saturday afternoon (July 21) in Venice, Calif.

The 42-year-old actress and her hubby were spotted grabbing a bite to eat at the popular restaurant Gjelina.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

Reese has a new series for DIRECTV NOW that is currently streaming called Shine On. In each episode, she sits down with female trailblazers for some real talk and laughs. There are episodes with Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, and more amazing women.

reese witherspoon jim toth venice day 01
reese witherspoon jim toth venice day 02
reese witherspoon jim toth venice day 03
reese witherspoon jim toth venice day 04
reese witherspoon jim toth venice day 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon

