Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 1:55 pm

Robert de Niro Might Join Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' Movie!

Robert de Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming standalone Joker movie!

The 74-year-old actor would play a “talk-show host who plays a part in driving Phoenix’s character to go mad and become the Clown Prince of Crime,” according to Variety.

The movie would be an origin story to show how the Joker becomes the notorious villain in the Batman universe.

The film is written and directed by Todd Phillips and currently has an October 4, 2019 release date. Stay tuned as we find out more!
