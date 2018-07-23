Robin Wright & Beau Clement Giraudet Flaunt Beach Bodies & Matching Rings

Hot couple Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet share a sweet kiss while hanging out on the beach on Monday (July 23) in Capri, Italy.

The 52-year-old House of Cards actress and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager were seen enjoying their relaxing day in the sun.

Clement was spotted applying sunscreen to Robin‘s backside while they lounged on the beach. He was also seen diving into the waves while she watched from the shore.

Robin and Clement are wearing matching rings in the photos and there are rumors that they may have gotten married!

