Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 6:56 pm

Robin Wright & Beau Clement Giraudet Flaunt Beach Bodies & Matching Rings

Robin Wright & Beau Clement Giraudet Flaunt Beach Bodies & Matching Rings

Hot couple Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet share a sweet kiss while hanging out on the beach on Monday (July 23) in Capri, Italy.

The 52-year-old House of Cards actress and the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager were seen enjoying their relaxing day in the sun.

Clement was spotted applying sunscreen to Robin‘s backside while they lounged on the beach. He was also seen diving into the waves while she watched from the shore.

Robin and Clement are wearing matching rings in the photos and there are rumors that they may have gotten married!

80+ pictures inside of Robin Wright and Clement Giraudet at the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 01
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 02
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 03
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 04
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 05
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 06
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 07
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 08
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 09
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 10
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 11
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 12
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 13
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 14
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 15
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 16
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 17
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 18
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 19
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 20
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 21
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 22
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 23
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 24
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 25
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 26
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 27
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 28
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 29
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 30
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 31
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 32
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 33
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 34
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 35
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 36
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 37
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 38
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 39
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 40
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 41
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 42
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 43
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 44
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 45
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 46
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 47
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 48
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 49
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 50
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 51
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 52
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 53
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 54
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 55
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 56
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 57
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 58
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 59
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 60
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 61
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 62
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 63
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 64
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 65
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 66
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 67
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 68
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 69
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 70
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 71
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 72
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 73
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 74
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 75
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 76
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 77
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 78
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 79
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 80
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 81
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 82
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 83
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 84
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 85
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 86
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 87
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 88
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 89
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 90
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 91
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 92
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 93
robin wright clement giraudet beach bodies pda 94

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Bikini, Clement Giraudet, Robin Wright, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr