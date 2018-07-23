Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 1:15 pm

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019

Ryan Lochte has been suspended from swimming in competitions until July of 2019 for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

In May, the 33-year-old swimmer posted an Instagram photo of him receiving an IV treatment. The photo has since been deleted. However, it violated the rule that “prohibits IV infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period,” USA Today reports. The substance was not a banned substance.

“I have never taken a prohibitive substance,” Ryan said. “I have never attempted to gain any advantage by putting anything illegal in my body. I would never do that; this is very serious to me. … Unfortunately, while the rule is a newer rule and is not widely known as others, I should know better.”

“Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic,” the USADA announcement read. Under most circumstances, athletes cannot receive IVs unless related to a hospitalization or when allowed under the terms of a USADA-approved exemption — and Lochte fell into neither of those categories.

Ryan was previously suspended for his role in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics scandal.
