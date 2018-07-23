Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019

Ryan Lochte has been suspended from swimming in competitions until July of 2019 for violating the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s rules.

In May, the 33-year-old swimmer posted an Instagram photo of him receiving an IV treatment. The photo has since been deleted. However, it violated the rule that “prohibits IV infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period,” USA Today reports. The substance was not a banned substance.

“I have never taken a prohibitive substance,” Ryan said. “I have never attempted to gain any advantage by putting anything illegal in my body. I would never do that; this is very serious to me. … Unfortunately, while the rule is a newer rule and is not widely known as others, I should know better.”

“Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic,” the USADA announcement read. Under most circumstances, athletes cannot receive IVs unless related to a hospitalization or when allowed under the terms of a USADA-approved exemption — and Lochte fell into neither of those categories.

Ryan was previously suspended for his role in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics scandal.