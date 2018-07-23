Top Stories
Mon, 23 July 2018 at 2:50 pm

Sam Claflin Presents 'Adrift' at Giffoni Film Festival 2018: 'Most Important Festival In The World'

Sam Claflin Presents 'Adrift' at Giffoni Film Festival 2018: 'Most Important Festival In The World'

Sam Claflin is all smiles as he hits the blue carpet at the 2018 Giffoni Film Festival held on Monday (July 23) in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy.

The 32-year-old actor was in attendance in support of his film Adrift, which is set for release in Italian movie theatres on August 29th and also stars Shailene Woodley.

“Giffoni is the most important festival in the world because it is dedicated to the youth, and they have the power to decide the future of humanity as well as the future of the most creative side of the cinema industry,” Sam said in a statement at the festival. “They are jurors at Giffoni, and they also know that no one will judge them here: they can finally feel free and listened. I wish I had had the same opportunity when I was a child.”
Credit: IPA; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Sam Claflin

