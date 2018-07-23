Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sex and the City fans – this may make your day!

Sarah Jessica Parker commented on one of Chris Noth‘s Instagram photos, and fans are loving it!

Chris posted a photo of his jacked physique at age 63 and SJP took notice! If you don’t know, Chris and Sarah Jessica played love interests, Mr Big and Carrie, on Sex and the City for years on the show and in the subsequent movies.

See the photo that Chris posted below, and check out their comment exchange in the gallery! Fans have been reacting by writing, “OMG!!!!! I literally gasped when I saw this comment” and “This exchange is the only thing that I care about.”