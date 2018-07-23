Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 2:30 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sex and the City fans – this may make your day!

Sarah Jessica Parker commented on one of Chris Noth‘s Instagram photos, and fans are loving it!

Chris posted a photo of his jacked physique at age 63 and SJP took notice! If you don’t know, Chris and Sarah Jessica played love interests, Mr Big and Carrie, on Sex and the City for years on the show and in the subsequent movies.

See the photo that Chris posted below, and check out their comment exchange in the gallery! Fans have been reacting by writing, “OMG!!!!! I literally gasped when I saw this comment” and “This exchange is the only thing that I care about.”

A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial) on

Photos: Getty, HBO
