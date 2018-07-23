Selena Gomez Celebrates Her Birthday On a Private Yacht!

Selena Gomez boards a private yacht with her friends for a birthday party on Sunday night (July 22) in Orange County, Calif.

The singer and actress turned 26 that day and she was joined by some of her closest friends for a dinner party on the yacht.

The boat was decorated in blue and white balloons and there was a banner that read, “Feliz Cumpleaños Selena.”

Some of Selena‘s friends that we know were at the party thanks social media include Raquelle Stevens, Courtney J. Barry, Sam Lopez, and Connar Franklin.