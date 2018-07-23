Stormy Daniels & Husband Glendon Crain Split, He Files Restraining Order

After eight years of marriage, Stormy Daniels and her husband Glendon Crain are going their separate ways.

TMZ has announced that Glen filed for divorce just one week after she was arrested at a strip club.

A judge granted Glendon‘s restraining order request and Stormy cannot come in contact with him or their seven-year-old daughter. It’s unclear what happened, but he claims that Stormy “committed adultery.”

Stormy‘s lawyer posted on social media, “My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”