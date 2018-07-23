Top Stories
Pete Davidson Defends Himself in Ariana Grande's Instagram Comments - Here's What Happened

Kim Kardashian Rushes Kanye West to ER

Ryan Lochte Suspended From Swimming Until July 2019...And It All Started Because of an Instagram Photo

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

Mon, 23 July 2018 at 3:04 pm

Zoey Deutch to Star In & Produce Upcoming Movie 'Buffaloed'

Zoey Deutch has set her next project!

The 23-year-old actress will star in and produce the upcoming dramedy Buffaloed.

The film follows “homegrown hustler Peg Dahl (Deutch), who will do anything to escape Buffalo, NY. After getting into some trouble, she finds herself crippled by debt, and with her chances of a brighter future outside of her hometown squandered, she decides to become a debt collector herself and wages war with the the city’s debt-collecting ‘kingpin.’”

Hysteria director Tanya Wexler is directing and the screenplay is being written by actor-turned-writer Brian Sacca.

Zoey, Tanya and Brian have been tremendous collaborators throughout the development stage and we’re all so excited to roll camera on what we’re certain will be an amazing performance and picture and we’re thrilled to go on this journey with our new friends at Bold Crayon,” Lost City president John Finemore said in a statement.

Production on the movie begins tomorrow in Toronto!
