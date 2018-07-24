'13 Reasons Why' Star Katherine Langford Opens Up Why She's Careful With Social Media

Katherine Langford is featured in W Magazine‘s Volume 4 2018, out now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old 13 Reasons Why actress had to say…

On overnight fame: “13 Reasons Why was the first thing I’d ever done. Living in Perth, Australia, I didn’t have a big social media presence. Then the show aired, and overnight it blew up.”

On social media: I spoke to Selena Gomez, a producer of 13 Reasons Why, and she said, ‘The message of the show is really important.’ So I went through a wave of being like, ‘Social media is really cool.’ But when I read what some people were saying on it, I took a step back. I’ve not stopped posting, but I am careful about my output into the universe.”

On her favorite karaoke song: I don’t do karaoke much because I end up screaming. But on my birthday, they just baited me with Gaga the whole night. ‘Yoü and I’ killed me. I love an anthem: something that will rally the troops.”

