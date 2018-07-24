Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 11:23 am

'13 Reasons Why' Star Katherine Langford Opens Up Why She's Careful With Social Media

'13 Reasons Why' Star Katherine Langford Opens Up Why She's Careful With Social Media

Katherine Langford is featured in W Magazine‘s Volume 4 2018, out now.

Here’s what the 22-year-old 13 Reasons Why actress had to say…

On overnight fame:13 Reasons Why was the first thing I’d ever done. Living in Perth, Australia, I didn’t have a big social media presence. Then the show aired, and overnight it blew up.”

On social media: I spoke to Selena Gomez, a producer of 13 Reasons Why, and she said, ‘The message of the show is really important.’ So I went through a wave of being like, ‘Social media is really cool.’ But when I read what some people were saying on it, I took a step back. I’ve not stopped posting, but I am careful about my output into the universe.”

On her favorite karaoke song: I don’t do karaoke much because I end up screaming. But on my birthday, they just baited me with Gaga the whole night. ‘Yoü and I’ killed me. I love an anthem: something that will rally the troops.”

For more from Katherine, visit WMagazine.com.
Credit: Alasdair McLellan; Photos: W Magazine
