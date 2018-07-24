Alexander Skarsgard Joins Brother Bill & Ezra Miller at Flaunt x Ermenegildo Zegna Party!

Alexander Skarsgard happily poses for a photograph with his brother Bill Skarsgard while attending Flaunt and Ermenegildo Zegna’s The Prelude Issue Celebration held at Beauty & Essex on Monday (July 23) in Los Angeles, California.

The 41-year-old actor and Bill, 27, were joined at the event by Ezra Miller and his Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald co-star Claudia Kim, as well as Lakeith Stanfield, Avan Jogia, Blindspotting‘s Rafael Casal and Janina Gavankar, Amanda Steele, MAAD, Alexis Knapp, Garrett Clayton and Shaun Ross.

Also in attendance were Ezra‘s Sons of an Illustrious Father bandmates Josh Aubin and Lilah Larson.

FYI: Most guests are wearing Ermenegildo Zegna.