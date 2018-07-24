Top Stories
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 6:00 am

Alexis Ohanian Flew Serena Williams to Italy Because She Wanted Italian Food!

Alexis Ohanian truly treats Serena Williams like a princess!

After the 36-year-old tennis superstar told her husband that she wanted Italian food for dinner, he decided to take her on a trip to Italy!

“She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” Alexis captioned a photo of the duo in Venice.

The next morning he followed up, writing, “Last night was a blur…Venezia made a great first impression on the family. We’ll certainly be back.”

Serena added, “Loving family time in beautiful Italy.”

Check out the cute snap from their dinner below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

