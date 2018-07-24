Alexis Ohanian Flew Serena Williams to Italy Because She Wanted Italian Food!
Alexis Ohanian truly treats Serena Williams like a princess!
After the 36-year-old tennis superstar told her husband that she wanted Italian food for dinner, he decided to take her on a trip to Italy!
“She wanted Italian for dinner, so…” Alexis captioned a photo of the duo in Venice.
The next morning he followed up, writing, “Last night was a blur…Venezia made a great first impression on the family. We’ll certainly be back.”
Serena added, “Loving family time in beautiful Italy.”
Check out the cute snap from their dinner below…