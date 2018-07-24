Amy Schumer is Joined by Husband Chris Fischer at Comedy Gig in London!
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer are all smiles as they arrive at her comedy gig on Tuesday night (July 24) at the SoHo Theatre in London, England.
The 37-year-old actress and comedian looked pretty in a floral-print dress and black sneakers while 38-year-old chef kept things cool in a gray T-shirt and black jeans as he supported his wife.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer
The night before, Amy took to Instagram to share a video as she hung out right up against the stage at a Paul McCartney concert!
10+ pictures inside of the couple arriving at the theatre…