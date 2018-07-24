Top Stories
Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018

Ariana Grande Plans Social Media Break After Pete Davidson Deletes His Instagram

Ariana Grande Plans Social Media Break After Pete Davidson Deletes His Instagram

Ariana Grande has announced that she is also going to be taking a “breather” from Twitter and Instagram “for a little” after her fiance Pete Davidson wiped his Instagram account completely clean.

“yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on [Snapchat] for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative shit that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy,” Ariana told a fan on Twitter.

Another fan was talking about how Ariana hasn’t been promoting her music, and she replied, “bc it destroyed my mental health and was horrible for me. i don’t remember anything ab those years of my life and am doing so much better now. career wise and health wise. stop coming for me and my team when i’ve never been better literally in any department. LITERALLY.”

If you missed it, read Pete‘s explanation as to why he deleted all the photos from his Instagram account.
