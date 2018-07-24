Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 3:12 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Pack on the PDA After a Romantic Dinner Date!

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Pack on the PDA After a Romantic Dinner Date!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are head-over-heels for each other!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old Pacific Rim actor were spotted packing on the PDA after a romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant on Monday night (July 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariel Winter

The two were in a lovey-dovey mood, as Levi swept Ariel off her feet (literally!) with a romantic smooch.

Levi and Ariel were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together ealrier in the month. They attended a fun party together in Malibu, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
ariel winter levi meaden july 2018 dinner 01
ariel winter levi meaden july 2018 dinner 02
ariel winter levi meaden july 2018 dinner 03
ariel winter levi meaden july 2018 dinner 04
ariel winter levi meaden july 2018 dinner 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr
  • lulubelle

    Quick. Someone get Chubs and Cheesy some water. Her BF looks like a perv.