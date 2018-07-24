Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Pack on the PDA After a Romantic Dinner Date!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are head-over-heels for each other!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old Pacific Rim actor were spotted packing on the PDA after a romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant on Monday night (July 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The two were in a lovey-dovey mood, as Levi swept Ariel off her feet (literally!) with a romantic smooch.

Levi and Ariel were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together ealrier in the month. They attended a fun party together in Malibu, Calif.