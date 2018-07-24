Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Katie Holmes &amp; Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 2:40 am

Armie Hammer Celebrates Opening Night of 'Straight White Men'

Armie Hammer Celebrates Opening Night of 'Straight White Men'

Armie Hammer is celebrating the opening of his new play Straight White Men!

The 32-year-old actor stepped out at the show’s after party on Monday night (July 23) at DaDong in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Paul Schneider and Josh Charles, and also got support from friend Jeremy Piven.

The play follows a father and his three adult sons who gather together to celebrate Christmas Eve. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

10+ pictures from Straight White Men opening night…
Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer straight white men opening night 01
armie hammer straight white men opening night 02
armie hammer straight white men opening night 03
armie hammer straight white men opening night 04
armie hammer straight white men opening night 05
armie hammer straight white men opening night 06
armie hammer straight white men opening night 07
armie hammer straight white men opening night 08
armie hammer straight white men opening night 09
armie hammer straight white men opening night 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Jeremy Piven, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr