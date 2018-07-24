Armie Hammer Celebrates Opening Night of 'Straight White Men'

Armie Hammer is celebrating the opening of his new play Straight White Men!

The 32-year-old actor stepped out at the show’s after party on Monday night (July 23) at DaDong in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars Paul Schneider and Josh Charles, and also got support from friend Jeremy Piven.

The play follows a father and his three adult sons who gather together to celebrate Christmas Eve. But when a question they can’t answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.

