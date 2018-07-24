Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Display Their Strength During an Outdoor Workout!

Ashley Graham & Husband Justin Ervin Display Their Strength During an Outdoor Workout!

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are looking so fit in these new photos from their outdoor workout on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) in New York City.

The 30-year-old model was seen working with weights and chains while outside of the Dogpound gym.

Justin put his muscular physique on display while going shirtless for the workout.

“Haven’t really worked out in about 3 weeks- but being back at @dogpound I feel like an athlete again🏋🏻‍♀️ it’s good to be home!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽,” Ashley captioned the below video from the workout.
