Bebe Rexha Becomes a Radio City Rockette for the Day!

Bebe Rexha poses for a cute photo with the Radio City Rockettes while helping the Madison Square Garden Company announce a partnership with PepsiCo on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

The 28-year-old “Meant to Be” had a big announcement to make at the event – she is the first performer confirmed for Jingle Ball this holiday season.

“It’s official. I’m the first artists announced for 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. One of my biggest dreams come true. A New York girl born and raised getting to play the Garden. Thank you to iHeartRadio and Pepsi for having me this morning,” Bebe wrote in a statement on her Instagram Stories.