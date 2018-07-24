Bella Thorne Is Boycotting the Teen Choice Awards - Find Out Why!

Bella Thorne is not into the Teen Choice Awards.

The 20-year-old Famous In Love actress and singer explained why she’s boycotting the awards show in a series of tweets on Tuesday (July 24).

“Teen choice is gross,” she wrote.

“The fact we are even voting against each other is …. it f–ks w kids heads like a beauty competition…I’m #boycottingteenchoice besides it being rigged it’s just f–ked up.”

“Vote for the hottest is so gross How about smartest? Or a charity category? How about we hype people up for doing good things not being hot,” she added.

See her tweets below.