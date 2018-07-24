Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Together

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are getting into character on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood!

The co-stars were spotted filming together on Monday afternoon (July 23) in Hollywood, Calif.

Brad, who was rocking double denim, and Leo were working on a scene in a vintage car.

The Quentin Tarantino film is about a TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

The film also stars Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, and more.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on August 9, 2019!

