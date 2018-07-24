Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Leonardo DiCaprio Adds Scott Eastwood to His Volleyball Squad!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson &amp; Her Boyfriend!

It Looks Like Things Are Getting Serious for Pamela Anderson & Her Boyfriend!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 1:16 am

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Together

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Together

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are getting into character on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood!

The co-stars were spotted filming together on Monday afternoon (July 23) in Hollywood, Calif.

Brad, who was rocking double denim, and Leo were working on a scene in a vintage car.

The Quentin Tarantino film is about a TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Charles Manson murders in 1969 Los Angeles.

The film also stars Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Dakota Fanning, and more.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on August 9, 2019!

50+ pictures inside of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio filming…
Just Jared on Facebook
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 01
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 02
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 03
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 04
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 05
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 06
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 07
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 08
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 09
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 10
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 11
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 12
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 13
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 14
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 15
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 16
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 17
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 18
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 19
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 20
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 21
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 22
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 23
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 24
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 25
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 26
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 27
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 28
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 29
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 30
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 31
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 32
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 33
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 34
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 35
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 36
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 37
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 38
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 39
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 40
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 41
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 42
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 43
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 44
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 45
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 46
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 47
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 48
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 49
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 50
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 51
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 52
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 53
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 54
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 55
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 56
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 57
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 58
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 59
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 60
brad pitt leonardo dicaprio once upon a time in hollywood 61

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You can own a waterboard kit signed by Dick Cheney - TMZ
  • All the Dancing With the Stars Juniors scoop you need - Just Jared Jr
  • So much controversy on Big Brother - TooFab
  • Meet the first transgender superhero on TV - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Check out Camila Cabello's cool blue hair - Just Jared Jr