Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:11 pm

BTS Japanese Album 'Face Yourself' Is Getting a U.S. Release!

BTS Japanese Album 'Face Yourself' Is Getting a U.S. Release!

BTS are bringing their Japanese album Face Yourself to America!

The superstar K-Pop boy band will release the album in the U.S. on Friday (July 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The album release comes with a 24-page booklet, including exclusive pictures of the boy band. It’s available for pre-order now!

The album originally hit the No. 1 spot on iTunes in fifty markets across the world, and charted at No. 43 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

It includes the Japanese version of their Chainsmokers collaboration “Best Of Me,” as well as Japanese version of some of their biggest hits, including “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “Not Today” and “Spring Day.”
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: BTS, Music

