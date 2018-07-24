Celebrities Send Love to Demi Lovato Amid Heroin Overdose Reports

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to send love and prayers to Demi Lovato.

If you didn’t read the news, the 25-year-old entertainer was reportedly rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be a heroin overdose. The reports have not yet been confirmed, but we’ve reached out to Demi‘s rep for a comment.

According to the report, Demi is currently being treated but her condition is unknown.

Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, and more took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Demi at this time.

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018 I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018 @ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

