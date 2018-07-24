Celebrities Send Love to Demi Lovato Amid Heroin Overdose Reports
Celebrities are taking to Twitter to send love and prayers to Demi Lovato.
If you didn’t read the news, the 25-year-old entertainer was reportedly rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be a heroin overdose. The reports have not yet been confirmed, but we’ve reached out to Demi‘s rep for a comment.
According to the report, Demi is currently being treated but her condition is unknown.
Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, and more took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Demi at this time.
i love u @ddlovato
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗
— Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018
Click inside to read more tweets…
PRAYING FOR DEMI. Fucking heartbreaking.
— Trevor Moran (@TrevorMoran) July 24, 2018
Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon.
— LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018
@ddlovato sending you love, light and strength. You are not alone in this battle
— michelle visage (@michellevisage) July 24, 2018
❤️praying so hard for you Demi❤️
— ROZES (@ROZESsounds) July 24, 2018
Demi, please please please be okay 😓🙏
— KIRA (@kirakosarin) July 24, 2018
There isn’t enough support for artists who have addiction issues or depression problems. It’s not a normal thing to tour for a living, and it can play with you mentally. Pull through Demi ❤️ https://t.co/oBUZ7EFv7x
— Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 24, 2018
My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman.
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018
demi :’((
— Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) July 24, 2018
❤️ @ddlovato
— Katie Stevens (@thekatiestevens) July 24, 2018
Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love.
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018
I don’t even know what to say except I’m thinking of you @ddlovato . 💜
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 24, 2018