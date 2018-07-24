Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 4:28 pm

Celebrities Send Love to Demi Lovato Amid Heroin Overdose Reports

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to send love and prayers to Demi Lovato.

If you didn’t read the news, the 25-year-old entertainer was reportedly rushed to the hospital for what appeared to be a heroin overdose. The reports have not yet been confirmed, but we’ve reached out to Demi‘s rep for a comment.

According to the report, Demi is currently being treated but her condition is unknown.

Celebrities including Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Lily Allen, and more took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Demi at this time.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

