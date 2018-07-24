Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:24 pm

Charlize Theron Gives Speech at International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Charlize Theron Gives Speech at International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Charlize Theron grabs hold of a mic while hitting the stage to give a speech during the 2018 International AIDS Conference held on Tuesday (July 24) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 42-year-old actress, who was representing the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, gave a speech on the impact of the disease in Africa.

“We have come a long way as a global community from that moral panic that defined early stages of this epidemic,” Charlize expressed. “Most of us now know and understand that HIV is not just about sex or sexuality. We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide. When you look at HIV and AIDS, you have to looks at the factors that are driving it… you have to see why are these people getting infected.”

That same day, Prince Harry and Sir Elton John hit the stage to launch a global organization aimed at targeting HIV infections in men.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 01
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 02
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 03
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 04
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 05
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 06
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 07
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 08
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 09
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 10
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 11
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 12
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 13
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 14
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 15
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 16
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 17
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 18
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 19
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 20
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 21
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 22
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 23
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 24
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 25
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 26
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 27
charlize theron gives speech at international aids conference in amsterdam 28

Credit: Dutch Press Photo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Charlize Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr