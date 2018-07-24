Charlize Theron Gives Speech at International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

Charlize Theron grabs hold of a mic while hitting the stage to give a speech during the 2018 International AIDS Conference held on Tuesday (July 24) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 42-year-old actress, who was representing the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, gave a speech on the impact of the disease in Africa.

“We have come a long way as a global community from that moral panic that defined early stages of this epidemic,” Charlize expressed. “Most of us now know and understand that HIV is not just about sex or sexuality. We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide. When you look at HIV and AIDS, you have to looks at the factors that are driving it… you have to see why are these people getting infected.”

That same day, Prince Harry and Sir Elton John hit the stage to launch a global organization aimed at targeting HIV infections in men.