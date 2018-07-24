Claire Danes Reveals If She Had a Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio During 'Romeo & Juliet'

Claire Danes is featured in W magazine’s new issue highlighting television stars!

Here’s what the Homeland actress had to share with the mag…

On working with everyone’s crush Leonardo DiCaprio during Romeo & Juliet: “Yes. That was problematic. I couldn’t really have a crush on the guy I was professionally having a crush on! Quite a few gay men have talked to me about the fact that when they were kids watching Romeo + Juliet, they were confused about who they wanted to kiss. It was all about Leo! And I completely understand.”

On if she had TV crushes growing up: “Yes. I had a crush on the kid from the show Mr. Belvedere. And Ricky Schroder. And the Coreys: Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. There was a hotline, something like 1-900-Corey. I was in a crummy mood one day after school and I kept calling it. A month later, my dad got the bill. He was like, “Claire, did you call this weird hotline number?”

