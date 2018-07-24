Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:27 pm

Claire Danes Reveals If She Had a Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio During 'Romeo & Juliet'

Claire Danes Reveals If She Had a Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio During 'Romeo & Juliet'

Claire Danes is featured in W magazine’s new issue highlighting television stars!

Here’s what the Homeland actress had to share with the mag…

On working with everyone’s crush Leonardo DiCaprio during Romeo & Juliet: “Yes. That was problematic. I couldn’t really have a crush on the guy I was professionally having a crush on! Quite a few gay men have talked to me about the fact that when they were kids watching Romeo + Juliet, they were confused about who they wanted to kiss. It was all about Leo! And I completely understand.”

On if she had TV crushes growing up: “Yes. I had a crush on the kid from the show Mr. Belvedere. And Ricky Schroder. And the Coreys: Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. There was a hotline, something like 1-900-Corey. I was in a crummy mood one day after school and I kept calling it. A month later, my dad got the bill. He was like, “Claire, did you call this weird hotline number?”

For more from Claire, visit WMagazine.com.
claire danes w magazine 01

Credit: Alasdair McLellan
Posted to: Claire Danes, Magazine

