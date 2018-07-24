Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 6:31 pm

Demi Lovato Concert Canceled, 'Shazam' Episode Pulled After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato Concert Canceled, 'Shazam' Episode Pulled After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato will not be performing in Atlantic City this week after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose on Tuesday (July 24).

The 25-year-old singer was scheduled to play a concert at Atlantic City Beach on Thursday, but the venue says they will announced a new headliner soon, according to Variety.

Demi was also set to appear in a pre-taped episode of the Fox series Beat Shazam tonight. The episode has been pulled from the schedule.

“Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” the network said in a statement.

Demi is reportedly stable and alert in the hospital. We continue to send her lots of love during this time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr