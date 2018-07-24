Demi Lovato Concert Canceled, 'Shazam' Episode Pulled After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato will not be performing in Atlantic City this week after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose on Tuesday (July 24).

The 25-year-old singer was scheduled to play a concert at Atlantic City Beach on Thursday, but the venue says they will announced a new headliner soon, according to Variety.

Demi was also set to appear in a pre-taped episode of the Fox series Beat Shazam tonight. The episode has been pulled from the schedule.

“Tonight’s previously scheduled episode of Beat Shazam featured a guest appearance by Demi Lovato. In light of recent reports, we have decided to replace the episode of Beat Shazam with another all-new episode. Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” the network said in a statement.

Demi is reportedly stable and alert in the hospital. We continue to send her lots of love during this time.