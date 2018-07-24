Demi Lovato Is 'Okay & Stable' After Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato was reportedly rushed to the hospital for a heroin overdose on Tuesday (July 24), but a new report is suggesting that she is currently stable

A source is telling People that the 25-year-old entertainer is “okay and stable” following the reports that she was being treated but her condition was unknown.

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People as well, while the Fire Department added that they “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

New details also emerged suggesting that Demi was given Narcan at her home after allegedly overdosing.

