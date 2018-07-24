Demi Lovato Was Given Narcan for Heroin Overdose - Report

Reports emerged moments ago that Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed on heroin and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (July 24). More details have now emerged.

TMZ is now reporting that the 25-year-old entertainer overdosed in her home in the Hollywood Hills.

In addition, law enforcement sources are saying that Demi was given Narcan, which is an “emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses.” The Narcan was administered at her home.

Celebrities are currently sending a lot of love to Demi, who admitted she had relapsed several weeks ago in a powerful new song.

The last photos we have of Demi are from a few weeks back.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Demi as we await more updates.