Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 4:45 pm

Demi Lovato Was Given Narcan for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Was Given Narcan for Heroin Overdose - Report

Reports emerged moments ago that Demi Lovato reportedly overdosed on heroin and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (July 24). More details have now emerged.

TMZ is now reporting that the 25-year-old entertainer overdosed in her home in the Hollywood Hills.

In addition, law enforcement sources are saying that Demi was given Narcan, which is an “emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses.” The Narcan was administered at her home.

Celebrities are currently sending a lot of love to Demi, who admitted she had relapsed several weeks ago in a powerful new song.

The last photos we have of Demi are from a few weeks back.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Demi as we await more updates.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr