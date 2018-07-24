Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 8:44 pm

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato‘s rep is speaking out following the singer’s hospitalization from an apparent overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning (July 24) after she was found unconscious at her home.

Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” the rep told Variety. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

TMZ broke the news about Demi‘s hospitalization and reported that law enforcement sources believed the overdose to be from heroin. Now, the website says that was not accurate and sources close to the singer say heroin was not involved.

Read what celebrities are saying in their tweets of support.

