Evan Peters Says the Olsen Twins Inspired His Move to LA!

Evan Peters strikes a thoughtful pose in the latest issue of W magazine, featuring its annual TV portfolio.

Here’s what the 31-year-old Pose actor had to share with the mag:

On his early career goals: “I think I wanted to do everything. I was a big fan of Shia LaBeouf and Even Stevens, and was like, ‘Oh, man. I would love to be on Disney Channel and have a show,’ because it was what I watched. Obviously, movies would be incredible, but that seemed further down the line.”

On his first kiss: “That was probably spin the bottle, back in St. Louis. … [It went] good. Really good. Well, you know, it’s always weird. You have a crush on the one girl, and then you end up getting the other girl. Or she gets your friend, and you’re like, ‘Oh, damn.’ It’s hard to match up with the girl you really want to kiss, but then, when you finally do, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Your chest is pounding. It’s a little too wet and weird, and people are watching.”

On his cinematic crush growing up: “Well, first it was the Olsen twins. For sure. Yeah, they kind of got me out to L.A. in a way, because I was like, ‘I gotta meet ‘em!’”

