Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp Found After Being Reported Missing

Jesse Camp has been found, days after he was reported missing by his family.

The 38-year-old former MTV VJ, who won the competition I Wanna Be a VJ years ago, is no longer considered to be missing.

The Riverside Police Department told The Blast that Jesse was “contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified.”

Jesse‘s family told law enforcement that they still had not heard from him as of Monday afternoon. We’re glad to hear that he is no longer missing!