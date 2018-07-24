Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 7:35 pm

Gary Oldman Joins 'Woman in the Window' Cast with Amy Adams

Gary Oldman Joins 'Woman in the Window' Cast with Amy Adams

Gary Oldman has joined the cast of the upcoming movie The Woman in the Window, based on the best-selling book of the same name by A.J. Finn.

The 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor will be playing the father of the mysterious family that lives across the street from Amy Adams‘ character, according to THR.

The story “centers on a child psychologist (Adams) with severe agoraphobia (and a penchant for mixing alcohol with her medication) who hasn’t left her house in months. The woman witnesses a horrible crime involving a new neighboring family but no one, including the police, will believe her. And she has doubts herself.”

Julianne Moore is in talks to play the mother of the family.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Gary Oldman, Movies, Woman in the Window

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr