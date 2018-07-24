Gary Oldman Joins 'Woman in the Window' Cast with Amy Adams

Gary Oldman has joined the cast of the upcoming movie The Woman in the Window, based on the best-selling book of the same name by A.J. Finn.

The 60-year-old Oscar-winning actor will be playing the father of the mysterious family that lives across the street from Amy Adams‘ character, according to THR.

The story “centers on a child psychologist (Adams) with severe agoraphobia (and a penchant for mixing alcohol with her medication) who hasn’t left her house in months. The woman witnesses a horrible crime involving a new neighboring family but no one, including the police, will believe her. And she has doubts herself.”

Julianne Moore is in talks to play the mother of the family.