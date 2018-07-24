Glenn Close Pretends to Faint When Seeing Rose Byrne at Her Movie Premiere!

Glenn Close and Rose Byrne are the best!

The actresses worked together for five seasons on the hit show Damages and they reunited on Monday night (July 23) at the L.A. premiere of Glenn‘s movie The Wife.

When Glenn saw Rose on the red carpet, she pretended to faint and laid out on the floor in front of Rose, who had to help her back up!

Rose was seen jokingly reprimanding Glenn before giving her an assist back to her feet.

FYI: Rose is wearing a L’Agence jacket.