Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 6:20 pm

Glenn Close Pretends to Faint When Seeing Rose Byrne at Her Movie Premiere!

Glenn Close Pretends to Faint When Seeing Rose Byrne at Her Movie Premiere!

Glenn Close and Rose Byrne are the best!

The actresses worked together for five seasons on the hit show Damages and they reunited on Monday night (July 23) at the L.A. premiere of Glenn‘s movie The Wife.

When Glenn saw Rose on the red carpet, she pretended to faint and laid out on the floor in front of Rose, who had to help her back up!

Rose was seen jokingly reprimanding Glenn before giving her an assist back to her feet.

FYI: Rose is wearing a L’Agence jacket.
Just Jared on Facebook
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 01
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 02
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 03
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 04
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 05
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 06
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 07
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 08
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 09
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 10
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 11
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 12
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 13
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 14
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 15
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 16
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 17
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 18
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 19
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 20
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 21
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 22
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 23
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 24
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 25
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 26
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 27
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 28
glenn close rose byrne the wife premiere 29

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Glenn Close, Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr