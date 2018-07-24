Hailee Steinfeld Inspires Students to Make Dreams Stick at Post-It Event in NYC!

Hailee Steinfeld is looking chic!

The 21-year-old singer and actress attended Post-It’s Inspire Students to Make Dreams Stick event on Monday night (July 23) in New York City.

Hailee wore a shirt dress at the event and posed for pictures in front of a colorful wall before an acoustic performance. She also spoke to the crowd alongside Post-It exec Remi Kent.

“@haileesteinfeld is calling on dreamers to write down their goals this school year to get started on the right note!” the brand wrote on their Instagram.