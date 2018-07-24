Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 10:29 am

Henry Cavill Teaches the 'GMA' Audience How to Do His 'Mission: Impossible' Punches - Watch Now!

Henry Cavill Teaches the 'GMA' Audience How to Do His 'Mission: Impossible' Punches - Watch Now!

Henry Cavill looks as suave as ever while arriving for her promotional appearance at Good Morning America on Tuesday morning (July 24) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Mission: Impossible – Fallout star interviewed with Robin Roberts and discussed the new film in his segment.

During the segment, Robin begged Henry to show his now-famous one two punch from the Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer!

Henry obliged, and actually showed the whole audience how they could do the one-two punch as well!

To see the moment, skip to 4:25 below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Instar Images
Posted to: Henry Cavill, Video

